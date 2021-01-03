Youth injured in accident takes exam with help of scribe

UDHAGAMANDALAM

03 January 2021 23:46 IST

A youth, who was on his way to Udhagamandalam town from Gudalur to take the TNPSC Group-1 exam met with an accident on Sunday morning. However, he managed to make his way to the centre in time, was given first aid and was allowed to take the exam using the services of a scribe.

Rain and poor visibility due to fog across the district had led to roads across the Nilgiris being treacherous for motorists. The victim, identified as Vasanthakumar, fell from his motorcycle near Pykara and sustained injuries to his hands and legs. Despite the accident, he managed to reach the examination centre.

District Collector J. Innocent Divya, who had gone to inspect the three examination centres noticed that Vasanthakumar was injured. She inquired about his injuries and instructed that he be given first aid, following which Vasanthakumar was allowed to take the exam with the help of a scribe.

In a press release, the district administration stated that 388 aspirants attended the exam, out of a total of 1,016 candidates.

All those who took the exam were checked for fever, cold and sore throat or any other symptoms consistent with COVID-19. The exam centres were also sanitised to minimise the risk of COVID-19 transmission.