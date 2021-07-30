Youth injured in accident near Salem dies in CMCH

A youth, who suffered severe injuries in a hit-and-run road accident on a national highway near Salem died during treatment at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Friday.

Hospital sources said that K. Ajithkumar (24) died at around 11 a.m. He was referred to CMCH from the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, Salem for further treatment. As this was a medico-legal case, the hospital intimated the Salem District Police regarding the death, according to the sources. The autopsy is likely to be carried out on Saturday.

On July 25 afternoon, the deceased along with Arun (22) was travelling on the Salem - Sankari stretch of the Salem - Kochi National Highway. At Kaligoundampalayam in Salem district, a speeding car hit the two-wheeler from behind and drove past without stopping, causing grievous injuries to the deceased, who was the pillion rider, and the driver. The incident was recorded in the dash camera of another car and the video clip went viral on social media platforms the next day.

Magudanchavadi police registered a case and arrested two persons on July 27 in connection with the accident.