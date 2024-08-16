A 30-year-old man suffered injuries after a tree fell on him at Park Gate junction on Dr. Nanjappa Road in Coimbatore on Friday evening.

The police said that Sanjay, who hails from Dharmapuri district, suffered injuries on hip and legs after getting crushed under a branch of the big tree. His two-wheeler was also damaged. He has been admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for treatment.

A car, and an autorickshaw were also damaged partially in the tree fall.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and removed the tree. Traffic along one side of Dr. Nanjappa Road was partially obstructed for a few hours due to the incident.