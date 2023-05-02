Youth in possession of methamphetamine arrested in Coimbatore

May 02, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A youth found in possession of six grams of methamphetamine was arrested by the Thudiyalur police on Tuesday.

Acting on information, a special team confiscated the narcotics worth ₹ 16,000 and arrested Akil (26), a native of Kerala. In other operations across the district on Tuesday, the police arrested four persons and confiscated 1.3 kg ganja from them.

Since the start of the year, the district police have booked 207 persons in 510 cases, and confiscated 433.131 kg ganja and ganja chocolates from them. Also, five persons indulging in peddling of high-grade narcotics were arrested in three cases.

Promising confidentiality, Superintendent of Police Badrinarayanan, in a press release, called upon the public to pass on information on narcotics peddling to the department over phone: 9498181212 or whatsapp: 7708100100.

