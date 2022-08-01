Coimbatore

Youth hit by train dies in Salem

Staff Reporter Salem August 01, 2022 18:05 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 18:05 IST

An 18-year-old youth who was hit by a train while walking near the railway track in an inebriated condition died on Sunday.

According to the police, V. Santhosh (18) of Thitta Nagar in Narasingapuram was walking near the railway track near the old housing board unit around 7 p.m., when the Salem-Vriddhachalam passenger train, which was passing on the track hit him.

Local people took him to Attur Government Hospital and later referred him to Salem Government Hospital, and on the way to the hospital, he died. The Salem Railway police registered a case and are investigating.

Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...