Youth hit by train dies in Salem
An 18-year-old youth who was hit by a train while walking near the railway track in an inebriated condition died on Sunday.
According to the police, V. Santhosh (18) of Thitta Nagar in Narasingapuram was walking near the railway track near the old housing board unit around 7 p.m., when the Salem-Vriddhachalam passenger train, which was passing on the track hit him.
Local people took him to Attur Government Hospital and later referred him to Salem Government Hospital, and on the way to the hospital, he died. The Salem Railway police registered a case and are investigating.
