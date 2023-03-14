Youth held under UAPA produced in Erode court

March 14, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - ERODE

A 29-year-old youth who was arrested by the district police under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his affiliation with Islamic State (IS) in July 2022 was produced before the court here on Tuesday.

M. Asif Muzabdin of Manickampalayam Housing Unit in the city was arrested by the Erode North Police for his link with the IS and the police seized laptop, mobile phone, sim cards, documents and bank passbook from him. A case under Sections 121 (attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against the Government of India), 122 (collecting arms with intention of waging war) and 123 (concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 17, 18, 18 (A), 20, 38, 39 of UAPA was registered. He was lodged at the Coimbatore Central Prison.

The State government recently transferred the case to the CB-CID. He was brought from the prison amid tight security and produced before the Principal District Judge B. Murugesan. CB-CID sleuths explained the transfer of case and the judge posted the case for next hearing on March 30. Later, he was taken to the prison in Coimbatore.