Youth held over death of minor girl

Updated - October 10, 2024 07:36 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

The Hindu Bureau

Elachipalayam police on Thursday arrested a youth for allegedly impregnating a minor girl leading to her death.

According to police, Aravind (23), who works at a mobile retail shop, was in a relationship with his 17-year-old female relative studying Class XII at a government school. She had reportedly become pregnant and resorted to self-medication to abort her pregnancy. However, she began bleeding continuously and was taken to a private hospital and later to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital, where she died on Thursday. Police arrested Aravind and further inquiry is on.

