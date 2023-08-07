Youth held in connection with death of girl in Hosur

August 07, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - HOSUR

The death by suicide of a 19-year-old girl a week ago in the hostel of private engineering college in Hosur was altered to abetment of suicide by the HUDCO police here on Sunday.

The police have also arrested a 19-year-old youth from Karaikudi, a relative of the girl, in connection with the case.

The victim, hailing from Madurai, was pursuing second-year bachelor’s degree in the college. According to the police report, the girl’s body was found in her hostel room on July 30 and a case under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was registered by the HUDCO police. However, the victim’s family had alleged that she was harassed and threatened by Sanjay Rahul, the youth she was in a relationship with and this forced her to take the extreme step.

M. Padmmavathy, Inspector of HUDCO police station, told The Hindu that upon investigation the First Information Report (FIR) was altered from Section 174 CrPC to Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code, with an additional police report.

Intervening on behalf of the vicitm’s family, Kathir, Director of Madurai-based NGO ‘Evidence’, said that the victim was in a relationship with the accused, whose parents are in the police force in Madurai. The accused got into another relationship and threatened to release nude photos of the victim on the internet.

According to Mr. Kathir, the victim’s family retrieved from her phone transcripts of threats to her by the accused. Three girls had also given their statements as witnesses and this helped alter the case to abetment of suicide.

The accused was arrested by the HUDCO police and remanded in judicial custody at Dharmapuri jail.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

