CoimbatoreCOIMBATORE 07 September 2020 05:20 IST
Youth held for stealing gold ring from jewellery showroom in Coimbatore
Updated: 07 September 2020 03:02 IST
He was caught when he returned for another attempt
The Ukkadam police arrested a 20-year-old youth on charges of stealing gold ring from a jewellery showroom on Oppanakara Street on August 31.
The arrested has been identified as Suriya Prakash of Oomaidurai Street near Thirumalayampalayam.
The police said the youth stole a one sovereign gold ring and managed to leave the showroom. He was caught when he returned to the same place for another attempt.
He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.
