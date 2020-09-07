Coimbatore

Youth held for stealing gold ring from jewellery showroom in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE 07 September 2020 05:20 IST
Updated: 07 September 2020 03:02 IST

He was caught when he returned for another attempt

The Ukkadam police arrested a 20-year-old youth on charges of stealing gold ring from a jewellery showroom on Oppanakara Street on August 31.

The arrested has been identified as Suriya Prakash of Oomaidurai Street near Thirumalayampalayam.

The police said the youth stole a one sovereign gold ring and managed to leave the showroom. He was caught when he returned to the same place for another attempt.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

