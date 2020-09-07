Coimbatore

Youth held for stealing gold ring from jewellery showroom in Coimbatore

The Ukkadam police arrested a 20-year-old youth on charges of stealing gold ring from a jewellery showroom on Oppanakara Street on August 31.

The arrested has been identified as Suriya Prakash of Oomaidurai Street near Thirumalayampalayam.

The police said the youth stole a one sovereign gold ring and managed to leave the showroom. He was caught when he returned to the same place for another attempt.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 7, 2020 5:20:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/youth-held-for-stealing-gold-ring-from-jewellery-showroom-in-coimbatore/article32538628.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story