Youth held for sexual assault

The All Women Police, Coimbatore east, booked a 22-year-old youth for alleged sexual assault on a 17-year-old girl after marrying her.

While the youth absconded, the police arrested his parents on Saturday for arranging the marriage.

According to the police, the man Peelamedupudur worked as a lathe operator at Palladam in Tiruppur district.

He befriended a 17-year-old girl from Coimbatore district who was studying at a private college at Sulur.

On October 9, the man allegedly took her to Tiruppur and married her with the knowledge of his parents. Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's parents, the police rescued her on Saturday.

The police registered a case against the man under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and his parents under provisions of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. The parents were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.

A special team was on the lookout for the youth.

Killed in accident

An unidentified man was killed after he was hit by a moving train near Neelikonampalayam on Sunday. The Government Railway Police said that a man in his 20s was found stuck on the engine of a train which was heading to Thiruvananthapuram. The body was dragged up to Ramanujam Nagar where the train was halted. The police suspect it as a case of suicide.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.