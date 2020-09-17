Youth held for sexual assault on minor

The All Women Police Station (East) arrested a man for alleged sexual assault on a minor girl of Ramanathapuram in Coimbatore on Thursday. The arrested has been identified as Prasanth (20), a native of Gudalur in the Nilgiris.

The police said the accused was working in a textile company in Tiruppur. The youth got introduced to the girl, a class IX student, when he came to Coimbatore a few months ago to attend the wedding of his friend’s sister.

According to police, the two became close through telephonic conversation. The girl was reported missing by her parents on Tuesday -- that she had gone to a friend’s house and did not return.

The Ramanthapuram police registered a case based on a complaint from the girl’s mother. The police traced her to Tiruppur where she was with the youth.

During investigation, the minor told the police that the accused promised to marry her and sexually assaulted her. The man was arrested under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act .