Youth held for sexual assault on minor

The All Women Police Station (East) arrested a man for alleged sexual assault on a minor girl of Ramanathapuram in Coimbatore on Thursday. The arrested has been identified as Prasanth (20), a native of Gudalur in the Nilgiris.
The police said the accused was working in a textile company in Tiruppur. The youth got introduced to the girl, a class IX student, when he came to Coimbatore a few months ago to attend the wedding of his friend’s sister.
According to police, the two became close through telephonic conversation. The girl was reported missing by her parents on Tuesday -- that she had gone to a friend’s house and did not return.
The Ramanthapuram police registered a case based on a complaint from the girl’s mother. The police traced her to Tiruppur where she was with the youth.
During investigation, the minor told the police that the accused promised to marry her and sexually assaulted her. The man was arrested under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act .
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath