Youth held for sexual assault on minor girl

Coimbatore

14 September 2021 00:11 IST

Karumathampatty police, on Sunday, arrested a 21-year-old man for alleged sexual assault on a minor girl.

The police said that Manikandan from Thekkalur befriended the girl, a class X student, and took her to his house and assaulted her sexually on the pretext of marrying her.

The girl told her parents about the incident and a complaint was lodged with the Karumathampatty police. A team headed by Karumathampatty Inspector C. Rajadurai arrested the accused for offences under Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

He was produced before a judge and remanded in judicial custody.