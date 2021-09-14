Coimbatore

Youth held for sexual assault on minor girl

Karumathampatty police, on Sunday, arrested a 21-year-old man for alleged sexual assault on a minor girl.

The police said that Manikandan from Thekkalur befriended the girl, a class X student, and took her to his house and assaulted her sexually on the pretext of marrying her.

The girl told her parents about the incident and a complaint was lodged with the Karumathampatty police. A team headed by Karumathampatty Inspector C. Rajadurai arrested the accused for offences under Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

He was produced before a judge and remanded in judicial custody.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 14, 2021 12:13:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/youth-held-for-sexual-assault-on-minor-girl/article36442991.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY