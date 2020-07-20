Youth held for murdering girl

COIMBATORE

20 July 2020 19:21 IST

Coimbatore rural police on Monday arrested a youth who stabbed his ex-lover, a minor girl, to death.

He was arrested for murdering the girl, injuring her father and also for offences under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Advertising

Advertising

The incident took place at the house of the 17-year-old girl in a village near Perur around 8.30 p.m. on Friday.

The boy and the girl were said to be in a relationship and the latter stopped talking to him since March allegedly following the advice of her parents. However, he allegedly tried to contact her further through social media.

The youth came to the girl’s house on the pretext of talking to her and stabbed her in front of her father. The man suffered cuts in hands while trying to save his daughter.

Both of them were admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) and the girl, a first year B.Com student of a college, died around 10 a.m. on Saturday.

A special team of the police led by Perur inspector Sugavanam apprehended the accused from a place near Kovaipudur on Monday. He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

Coimbatore rural superintendent of police Ara. Arularasu lauded the police team.