Youth held for killing stray dog

March 13, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old construction worker, who killed a stray dog and posted the picture in the social media, was arrested by the Chennimalai police here on Monday.

On March 9, the youth posted a message that he killed the dog that spoiled his footwear with the dog’s carcass. Premkumar, an animal welfare activist from Palayapalayam in the city, lodged a complaint with the police. The police registered a case under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The police identified the accused as P. Dhinesh of Periyakulam in Theni District who was working at a construction site at Ingur near Chennimalai. On Monday, the police arrested him.

