Youth held for impregnating Plus One student

The All Women Police Station, (AWPS) Pollachi, arrested a 20-year-old youth from Pollachi on the charges of sexually assaulting and impregnating a minor girl, a Plus One student.

According to the police, the accused committed the crime on the pretext of having a love affair with her.

The accused S. Yasin was arrested by the police on Friday based on a complaint filed by the 16-year-old girl.

The police said that Yasin, an autorickshaw driver, befriended the girl, who was staying at a hostel close to her school at Pollachi. Later. they allegedly got into a relationship. On October 31, 2019, the accused took the minor girl to his aunt’s house at Pollachi where he allegedly sexually assaulted her, said the police.

The girl became pregnant and her parents came to know about the incident a few days ago. The girl underwent a medical examination and doctors found that she was four months pregnant.

Three arrested

The Singanallur police arrested three persons, who prevented a policeman from discharging his duty during a night patrol, on Friday.

The arrested have been identified as M. Shanmugam from Kaveripattinam in Krishnagiri, S. Chinnathambi from Harur in Dharmapuri and S. Ramamurthy from Paramathi Velur in Namakkal. According to the police, Johnson, head constable attached to Singanallur police station, found the trio in suspicious circumstances near a fuel station on Ondipudur – Irugur road during patrol late on Friday.

When the policeman asked them why they were standing at the place, they allegedly showered abusive words on him. The three were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.