Youth held for elderly man’s murder in Erode

05 September 2021 23:38 IST

Erode district police on Saturday arrested a 22-year-old man on charges of murdering an elderly man.

According to the police, Gopalan (66), a farmer from Nagamanaikenpalayam, was found dead in a sugar cane field here on September 2.

Kodumudi police recovered the body and arrested Sathish Kumar from Dindigul in connection with the case. According to the police, Gopalan had invited Sathish Kumar to his farm on September 1, and allegedly behaved in an inappropriate manner.

Sathish Kumar attacked Gopalan with a liquor bottle and escaped from the place.

Superintendent of Police V.Sasimohan appreciated the police for the speedy action in the case.