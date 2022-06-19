Youth held for chain snatching in Salem

The rural police arrested a serial offender in a chain snatching case.

According to the police, on June 16, an unidentified person snatched half-a-sovereign gold chain from a 72-year-old woman in Elampillai. On Saturday, the same person robbed ₹450 at knife point from a person at Nallanampatti.

The Magudanchavadi police registered a case and identified the accused as R. Nareshkumar (28) of Omalur. On Saturday evening, the police nabbed the accused at Edaganasalai. Police sources said several cases were pending against the accused, including a murder case, in various police stations in the district.