Youth held for attempting to rape 90-year-old woman

COIMBATORE

13 November 2020 00:49 IST

The Coimbatore rural police arrested a 20-year-old youth on charges of attempting to rape a 90-year-old woman at her house near Pollachi late on Tuesday.

The police said A. Mydeen, a resident of a village near Pollachi, had been doing daily wage works. He trespassed into the house of the woman under the influence of alcohol around 11 p.m. on Tuesday and attempted to assault her sexually. When she shouted for help, he ran away as the woman’s son came.

Mydeen was arrested for offences under Sections 376 (rape) read with 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code. He was remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday, said the police.