Youth held for attempting to rape 90-year-old woman

The Coimbatore rural police arrested a 20-year-old youth on charges of attempting to rape a 90-year-old woman at her house near Pollachi late on Tuesday.
The police said A. Mydeen, a resident of a village near Pollachi, had been doing daily wage works. He trespassed into the house of the woman under the influence of alcohol around 11 p.m. on Tuesday and attempted to assault her sexually. When she shouted for help, he ran away as the woman’s son came.
Mydeen was arrested for offences under Sections 376 (rape) read with 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code. He was remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday, said the police.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath