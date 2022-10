Youth hands over unclaimed cash found at ATM in Harur to police

Anandan, a resident of Sorimpatty, who went to the Cooperative ATM to withdraw cash, found ₹20,000 atop of the machine on Tuesday. The cash was left behind by an earlier user of the ATM. Anandan took the cash and handed over it to Inspector Babu of Harur police station. Anandan's honesty was lauded by the police.

