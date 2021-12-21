Youth hacked to death

Coimbatore

A 22-year-old youth was hacked to death by a group of men near Saravanampatti in Coimbatore late on Monday. The police said V. Sriram alias ‘Kurangu’ Sriram, a resident of Sampath Street at Rathinapuri, was rounded by a six-member gang who came on three motorcycles at Anjugam Nagar near Chinnavedampatti around 8.30 p.m.

The assailants chased Sriram and his friend, who were travelling on a two-wheeler, for nearly five km before the assault.

Though Sriram was rushed to a private hospital and later shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital after the assault, he died of injuries, the police said.

