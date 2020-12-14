Youth hacked to death during robbery bid in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

14 December 2020 16:28 IST

A 23-year-old man was hacked to death by three men when he attempted to rob the trio at knife point at Ganapathy near Coimbatore late on Sunday.

The police said that the deceased, J. Karan alias Karankumar from Kasthuribai Street at Ganapathy, had eight cases against him in Coimbatore city and he had also served detention under provisions of the Goondas Act.

The police arrested three men namely Muthan alias Ganesh (24), M. Ravishankar (22) and A. Srinivasan (23), all hailing from Ganapathy, in connection with the murder.

According to the police, Karan allegedly stopped a few motorists at Moogambigai Nagar at Ganapathy late on Sunday in a bid to rob them.

The police said that he stopped the autorickshaw travelled by Ganesh, Ravishankar and Srinivasan around 11.45 p.m. and demanded money by threatening them with a knife.

“Karan tried to assault them as the they refused to give him money. The enraged men took an iron rod from the autorickshaw and assaulted Karan back. They also grabbed Karan's knife and hacked him. He died on the spot,” said a police officer.

The three men surrendered before the Saravanampatti police on Monday morning.

The police are investigating whether the accused had previous enmity with the deceased.