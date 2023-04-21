ADVERTISEMENT

Youth gets life imprisonment for murdering minor girl in 2020 

April 21, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

 The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Coimbatore, on Friday sentenced a man from Perur to undergo life imprisonment for murdering a minor girl in 2020.

Special court judge G. Kulasekaran awarded the punishment to C. Rathish (25) of Arumugagoundanur near Perur. Rathish was arrested by the Coimbatore District Police for murdering a 17-year-old girl from the locality in July 2020.

According to the police, Rathish and the girl were in a relationship and the latter stopped talking to him, allegedly following the advice of her parents. The youth tried to contact her further through social media.

The youth went to her residence on July 17, 2020 on the pretext of talking to her and stabbed her. The girl’s father, who tried to save his daughter, was also stabbed. The man and the daughter were admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. However, she died the next day. Rathish was arrested under different Sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

The court, after completion of the trial, awarded life imprisonment and a fine of ₹21,000 to Rathish. The court directed the State government to pay ₹5 lakh as compensation to the girl’s family.

CONNECT WITH US