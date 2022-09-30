Youth gets four years RI for sexual harassment on nonagenarian near Pollachi

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
September 30, 2022 21:20 IST

The Mahila Court in Coimbatore on Friday sentenced a 20-year-old man from Pollachi to undergo four years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexual harassment on a 90-year-old woman in 2020. 

Mahila court judge R. Nandhinidevi awarded the punishment to H. Maideen, a resident of a village near Pollachi.

According to the police, Maideen was daily wager. He trespassed into the house of the woman under the influence of alcohol around 11 p.m. on November 10, 2020 and sexually harassed her. The accused escaped when the woman shouted for help.

Maideen was arrested subsequently and was remanded in judicial custody. The police said that the woman died six months after the incident.

The court started the trial around four months ago and found Maideen guilty for offences under Sections 354 A (1) (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) and 450 (house-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment for life) of the Indian Penal Code. The judge awarded him two years of RI each for the two offences.

Special Public Prosecutor B. Jisha who appeared for the prosecution in the case said that the court awarded a fine of ₹ 500 on Maideen.

