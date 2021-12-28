Youth gets 20 years jail for sexual assault on minor girl

The judge recommended the State government to provide a compensation of ₹ 2 lakh to the victim

A 19-year-old youth was on Tuesday sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment for marrying a minor girl and sexually assaulting her.

The prosecution case is that V. Sankar Narayanan of Kavundapadi, a daily wager, befriended the 16-year-old girl at Arachalur. He abducted and married her on September 11, 2020 and sexually assaulted her.

The girl’s parents lodged a complaint at the All Women Police Station in Arachalur, who registered a case under Sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 and for abduction under the IPC. He was arrested and lodged in prison. The girl was rescued and sent with her parents.

On Tuesday, Mahila Court judge R. Malathi found the accused guilty and sentenced him to undergo 20 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 5,000. The judge also recommended the State government to provide a compensation of ₹ 2 lakh to the victim.