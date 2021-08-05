Youth gets 20 years imprisonment for sexual assault

05 August 2021 00:01 IST

COIMBATORE

A young man from Coimbatore was awarded 20 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl after marrying her.

The police said that a 22-year-old youth from a village near Mettupalayam was sentenced to undergo the imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the police, the man sexually assaulted the girl after marrying her in May 2019. The Mettupalayam police initially registered a case related to the missing of the girl based on the complaint lodged by her parents.

The police traced the girl later to the youth and rescued her. The youth was arrested on charges of abducting and raping the minor girl.

On completion of the trial, the judge in-charge of the Special Court for Cases Registered under POCSO Act also imposed a fine of ₹30,000 on him and directed the State government to provide ₹5 lakh to the survivor as compensation.