Youth gets 20 years imprisonment for impregnating minor girl

December 19, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - ERODE

A 21-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment for sexually assaulting his relative and impregnating her.

S. Bhuvaneswaran, alias Bhuvanesh, of Gobichettipalayam was married to a 20-year-old woman from Sathyamangalam. The woman’s sister, 17, used to visit them frequently. On October 10, 2019, Bhuvanesh lured and sexually assaulted her, after which he threatened her against disclosing it to anyone. When the girl became pregnant, her parents lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station in Gobichettipalayam, and Bhuvanesh was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Fast Track Mahila Court Judge R. Malathi found him guilty and sentenced him to 20 years of imprisonment along with a fine of ₹5,000. Also, under Section 33 (8) of the POCSO Act, the judge recommended the State government to pay a compensation of ₹2 lakh to the victim.