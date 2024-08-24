Youth gathering on ‘drug-free living’ held at ISKCON Coimbatore

ENTHU-2024, an event organised by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Coimbatore, attracted over 600 students from more than 50 colleges. The event featured interactive activities, including a self-awareness quiz on a dedicated app and a mime performance by SPARK on “de-addiction”. HH Bhakti Vinoda Swami Maharaj moderated a panel discussion on “Success Without Side Effects”. The panellists, including Dr. Nandagopal from Sree Saraswathi Thyagaraja College, and Dr. P. Srinivasa Rao from Firebird Institute, offered valuable insights into achieving success and managing distractions. The day ended with participants pledging to contribute to a drug-free society.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.