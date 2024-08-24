ADVERTISEMENT

Youth gathering on ‘drug-free living’ held at ISKCON Coimbatore

Published - August 24, 2024 06:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

ENTHU-2024, an event organised by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Coimbatore, attracted over 600 students from more than 50 colleges. The event featured interactive activities, including a self-awareness quiz on a dedicated app and a mime performance by SPARK on “de-addiction”. HH Bhakti Vinoda Swami Maharaj moderated a panel discussion on “Success Without Side Effects”. The panellists, including Dr. Nandagopal from Sree Saraswathi Thyagaraja College, and Dr. P. Srinivasa Rao from Firebird Institute, offered valuable insights into achieving success and managing distractions. The day ended with participants pledging to contribute to a drug-free society.

