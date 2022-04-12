Youth from Coimbatore arrested with 8,400 tablets of prescription drug

April 12, 2022 23:58 IST

The Rathinapuri police on Monday arrested a youth from Coimbatore with 8,400 tablets of a prescription drug which is used as a pain-reliever. The arrested has been identified as D. Dhanasekaran (28), a resident of Subash Nagar at Ganapathy. According to the police, he was held with 8,400 tablets of a combination of dicyclomine hydrochloride, tramadol hydrochloride and acetaminophen capsules. A police team led by Rathinapuri inspector H. Ramesh Kannan apprehended the youth from a place near the omni bus stand on Sathyamangalam Road around 4 p.m. on Monday. The police said that the seized drug is worth ₹1 lakh. Dhanasekaran was arrested for offences under different Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.