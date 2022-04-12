Coimbatore

Youth from Coimbatore arrested with 8,400 tablets of prescription drug

The Rathinapuri police on Monday arrested a youth from Coimbatore with 8,400 tablets of a prescription drug which is used as a pain-reliever. The arrested has been identified as D. Dhanasekaran (28), a resident of Subash Nagar at Ganapathy. According to the police, he was held with 8,400 tablets of a combination of dicyclomine hydrochloride, tramadol hydrochloride and acetaminophen capsules. A police team led by Rathinapuri inspector H. Ramesh Kannan apprehended the youth from a place near the omni bus stand on Sathyamangalam Road around 4 p.m. on Monday. The police said that the seized drug is worth ₹1 lakh. Dhanasekaran was arrested for offences under different Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. 


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 13, 2022 12:00:02 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/youth-from-coimbatore-arrested-with-8400-tablets-of-prescription-drug/article65315458.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY