Youth, friend arrested for murdering lover’s uncle in Coimbatore

A youth, along with an accomplice, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly murdering his lover’s uncle near Thudiyalur in Coimbatore on Saturday.

R. Mithun (20), a resident of Jallikorai at Subramaniapalayam near G.N. Mills, and K. Muthuvel (33) of Thiruvalluvar Street at G.N. Mills, were arrested by the Thudiyalur police for murdering K. Manikandan (39).

The police said that Manikandan, a resident of Fourth Street at Saibaba Colony, received information on Saturday afternoon that Mithun had allegedly kidnapped his brother’s daughter.

Manikandan contacted his friend Selva Ganapathy (30), and his brother’s son Aditya, and went in search of the girl.

They found Mithun, Muthuvel and a friend Prakash of Subramaniapalayam in an autorickshaw on KNG Pudur to G.N. Mills road at 4.45 p.m. Manikandan approached them and enquired Mithun about his niece, which caused an altercation between the two groups. As tensions escalated, Mithun drew a knife and stabbed Manikandan near his left chest. Ganapathy, who intervened to stop the assault, was also stabbed on his left ribs and abdomen. The three then fled in an autorickshaw as the passersby took notice of the incident.

Manikandan was admitted to a private hospital at Saibaba Colony, where he died without responding to treatment. Ganapathy was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Thudiyalur police registered a case against Mithun, Muthuvel and Prakash. Inspector Vithun Kumar said Mithun and Muthuvel were arrested on Sunday and police were on the lookout for Prakash.

