Youth found dead

A 26-year-old youth working at a private automobile spare parts firm here was found dead on the firm’s godown premises on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Gokul.M. According to the police, Gokul has been working at the firm near Kurumbapatti for over three years and on Friday he was found hanging on the godown premises. His family members alleged foul play in his death.

Gokul’s brother Sabari said that Gokul was found hanging with his hands tied to his back and they were informed about his death much later.

He also said that they doubted the role of the firm’s owner in Gokul’s death. The Kanankurichi police have registered a case and are investigating.

Youth commits suicide

A 22-year-old youth committed suicide near Panamarathupatti here alleging torture by the police.

The deceased, Sathish, left a note saying that he was unnecessarily called by the police for an inquiry regarding the alleged elopement of his friend with a girl.

Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050.