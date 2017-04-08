Youth found dead on railway track was murdered

The 20-year-old youth found dead on the railway track near Podanur on March 31 was murdered, according to autopsy report. The police have arrested Ranjith Biswal (26) in connection with the crime.

Sanjay Jana of Padhurak district in Odisha was found dead on railway track. Post-mortem report revealed that his body had injuries that were not similar to the ones caused after being hit by a train.

According to the police, Jana was brought to Guru Textile Mill at Semmandampalayam by Ranjith Biswal, also a native of Padhurak district. Jana reportedly did not like the job and wanted to join another mill. This led to an altercation between Jana and Ranjith Biswal. Three others - Prasanth Biswal (30), Ajay Makuntha (30), and Aadhithiya Biswal (40) - all natives of Padhurak district, joined Ranjith Biswal in assaulting Jana. After Jana died, they left the body on railway track. Police are on the lookout for Ranjith’s accomplices.