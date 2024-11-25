ADVERTISEMENT

Youth found dead near Sulur; police detain four suspects

Published - November 25, 2024 06:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Monday detained four suspects in connection with the death of a youth near Sulur in Coimbatore district. The police were on the lookout for one more known suspect.

According to the police, Samuel Lawrence, 23, a resident of Bharathipuram near Sulur, was found dead in a well in a deserted area in the locality on Sunday evening.

The police recovered the body and shifted it to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital for post-mortem. Meanwhile, the Sulur police registered a case for suspicious death. Preliminary findings of the post-mortem examination suggested that drowning was not the cause of death and Lawrence was murdered.

Sulur inspector Lenin Appadurai and his team launched an investigation and took four persons into custody for suspected involvement in the murder. The police were on the look out for a fifth suspect.

