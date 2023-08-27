Youth found dead in forest near Coimbatore, leopard attack suspected

August 27, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 24-year-old youth was found dead in a forest along the jungle route to Melmudi Ranganathar temple, near Coimbatore, on Saturday evening.

The deceased, identified as B. Sugasurya of Arumuga Goundanur near Perur in Coimbatore district, died in the attack of a carnivore, suspected to be a leopard.

Field staff of the Forest Department found the body while patrolling in Thanneer Paarai, along the way to the hill temple around 4 p.m. on Saturday. The place falls under Thadagam north forest beat of the Coimbatore forest range.

Personnel from the Thadagam police station reached the spot after the Forest Department alerted them about the body.

ADVERTISEMENT

The body was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College hospital for postmortem later in the night.

Mr. Sugasurya had left home more than 10 days ago after informing his parents that he was going to the temple. There were bite and scratch marks on the body, that was found in decomposed stage.

Sugasurya’s parents told the police that he used to trek to hill shrines, including the one atop the Vellingiri hills, and return after a few days. The Thadagam police have registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the CrPC.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.