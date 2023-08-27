Youth found dead in forest near Coimbatore, leopard attack suspected

August 27, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 24-year-old youth was found dead in a forest along the jungle route to Melmudi Ranganathar temple, near Coimbatore, on Saturday evening.

The deceased, identified as B. Sugasurya of Arumuga Goundanur near Perur in Coimbatore district, died in the attack of a carnivore, suspected to be a leopard.

Field staff of the Forest Department found the body while patrolling in Thanneer Paarai, along the way to the hill temple around 4 p.m. on Saturday. The place falls under Thadagam north forest beat of the Coimbatore forest range.

Personnel from the Thadagam police station reached the spot after the Forest Department alerted them about the body.

The body was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College hospital for postmortem later in the night.

Mr. Sugasurya had left home more than 10 days ago after informing his parents that he was going to the temple. There were bite and scratch marks on the body, that was found in decomposed stage.

Sugasurya’s parents told the police that he used to trek to hill shrines, including the one atop the Vellingiri hills, and return after a few days. The Thadagam police have registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the CrPC.