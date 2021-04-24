Youth felicitated

Coimbatore

24 April 2021 03:44 IST

Pollachi Deputy Superintendent of Police K.G. Sivakumar on Friday felicitated a youth who returned a missing laptop at the Mahalingapuram police station near Pollachi.

A release said Ashik Ahmed returned a bag containing the laptop which he found on New Scheme Road on Thursday night.

The laptop belonged to Y. Karthik and the bag fell from his two-wheeler while travelling. Mr. Sivakumar presented a certificate to Mr. Ahmed commending his deed.

