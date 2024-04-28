GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth fatally knocked down by gang in Krishnagiri; police arrest four

April 28, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old youth was knocked down by a gang that was reportedly in an inebriated state when the youth tried to stop their two-wheeler. The Krishnagiri police arrested four persons in connection with the murder on Sunday.

M. Ganesh (24), a resident of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) Colony in Krishnagiri Town, went with his friends M. Arun (34) of Sippayur, M. Siva (25) of Giddampatti, and Karthick alias Bhim Karthick (24) of TNHB Colony, went to Dennakalani in a car and a two-wheeler on Saturday to celebrate his birthday. They consumed liquor and created a ruckus. Chinnathambi (45) and his son Vettri (25) of the same locality questioned them, and it is said to have led to a quarrel among them. Later, they left the spot.

According to the police, after a few minutes, Ganesh, Arun, Siva, and Karthick came to Dennakalani and quarrelled with Chinnathambi and Vettri. After local villagers gathered in support of Chinnathambi, the youths fled from the spot on two-wheelers. Vettri’s friend D. Sri Karthick (24) and his father Devaraj (50) tried to stop the vehicles when they came to know about the fight. But the gang knocked down the duo and fled. In the incident, Sri Karthick sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. Devaraj also sustained injuries.

On information, Krishangiri Taluk police went to the spot and sent the body to Krishnagiri Government Hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case and arrested the four on Sunday. The police seized a car and two two-wheelers.

