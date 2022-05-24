Youth falls unconscious while cleaning septic tank in Tiruppur

A youth was hospitalised after he fell unconscious inside a septic tank that he was cleaning near Palladam in Tiruppur on Tuesday.

According to the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel, N. Dhandapani (60) from Kallangadu owns a private septic tank cleaning vehicle. Mr. Dhandapani and V. Karthi (21), a labourer, visited Pachankattupalayam near Palladam on Tuesday morning to clean the septic tank of a residence using suction truck. In the afternoon, the two entered the septic tank without any protective equipment for further cleaning, the officials said.

Shortly after entering, Mr. Karthi fell unconscious inside the tank. Based on a call from a resident, four personnel from the Palladam Fire Station reached the spot around 3.30 p.m. and rescued Mr. Karthi. Mr. Dhandapani also complained of difficulty in breathing. The two were shifted to Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruppur for treatment, the officials said. The Palladam police are investigating.