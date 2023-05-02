Youth falls into pit dug for flyover work in Salem

May 02, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST

A 26-year-old youth fell into a pit that was dug for flyover work near Attur died on Tuesday.

According to the police, R. Logeswaran of Nedunkadu, near Paramathi Velur in Namakkal district, was working in a private firm in Chennai. Last week, Logeswaran came to his home town from Chennai. In the wee hours of Tuesday, he headed to Chennai by bike. While he reached Attur Housing Board on Attur-Rasipuram Road, he lost vehicle control after the bike passed over the wet mud due to rain and fell into the pit that was dug for flyover works.

In the accident, he sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. The commuters informed the Attur Town police about the incident. The police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Attur Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police have registered a case in this regard and are investigating further. The deceased is survived by wife and a son.

The local people alleged that the flyover works had been taking place in their locality for the past few months, and highway department officials diverted traffic in the locality but did not put up barricades or caution boards. Due to this, heavy vehicles also passing in the locality, they added.

