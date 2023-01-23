ADVERTISEMENT

Youth falls from flyover, dies in Erode

January 23, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old youth died at the District Headquarters Hospital after allegedly falling from the flyover connecting Meenatchi Sundaranar Road and Perundurai Road here on Monday morning.

The police said Dhinesh Kumar of Amman Kovil Street in Pallipalayam was working at a textile shop at Palayapalayam on Perundurai Road. He was on his way to the shop in the morning on the flyover when his vehicle hit the parapet wall. In the impact, he fell from a height of about 50 feet and sustained serious injuries. He was admitted to the hospital where he died.

The Erode GH police are investigating whether any other vehicle hit his two-wheeler.

