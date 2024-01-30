Youth ends life in Salem

January 30, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Salem

Unable to handle workplace pressure, a 27-year-old youth ended his life in his office, on Monday evening.

P. Rahul, a resident of Kalaignar Colony near Narasingapuram in Salem district, was an employee with a private company in the same locality. Around 6 p.m. on Monday, Rahul was found dead in a room at the office by his colleagues. Attur police sent the body to the Attur Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police also registered a case and a probe is on.

Police sources said that Rahul had sent a voice message to his friends in which he said he was taking the extreme step due to work pressure and named a few people in the office as the reason.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

