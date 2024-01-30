ADVERTISEMENT

Youth ends life in Salem

January 30, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Unable to handle workplace pressure, a 27-year-old youth ended his life in his office, on Monday evening.

P. Rahul, a resident of Kalaignar Colony near Narasingapuram in Salem district, was an employee with a private company in the same locality. Around 6 p.m. on Monday, Rahul was found dead in a room at the office by his colleagues. Attur police sent the body to the Attur Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police also registered a case and a probe is on.

Police sources said that Rahul had sent a voice message to his friends in which he said he was taking the extreme step due to work pressure and named a few people in the office as the reason.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

Ends.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US