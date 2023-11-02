Youth ends life in Salem

November 02, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Salem

A 20-year-old youth ended his life in Salem on Thursday.

L. Vijay (20), a resident of Kamarajar Colony near Thiruvagoundanur, was working in a fish shop on Three Roads. Three days ago, to start a separate fish shop, he went to Namakkal district.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the owner of the fish shop Pandian called Vijay and asked about quitting his job. It led to a quarrel between them. Later, around 11 p.m., Pandian and his relatives took Vijay to Suramangalam police station and asked the personnel to file a case against him for verbally abusing Pandian’s wife. The police questioned Vijay and asked him to appear before the police on Thursday.

Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, he ended his life at his house. The Pallapatti police sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem. The relatives of the deceased alleged that Pandian and his family members kidnapped Vijay, attacked him, and later handed him over to the police. They sought action against Pandian and his family members. The police registered a case and are investigating further.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT