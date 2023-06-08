ADVERTISEMENT

Youth ends life in Namakkal

June 08, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old youth ended his life on Wednesday after being unable to pay debts that he bought for playing online games.

Logeswaran of Chellappa Colony in Namakkal completed his B.E. at a private college and awaited results. He bought ₹15,000 as loan through an online app for playing online games. But he did not pay the loan properly. Following this, the app’s officials contacted his parents and instructed them to repay the loan. When he learned about this, Logeswaran tried to end his life on Wednesday. His family members took him to Namakkal Government Hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead. The Namakkal police registered a case and are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

