Youth ends life in Erode after mother refuses to buy him motorcycle

Published - November 21, 2024 08:32 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Upset over his mother’s refusal to buy him a two-wheeler, a second year college student ended his life at Nerinjipettai in Ammapettai here on Wednesday.

The victim, N. Giri, 20, had lost his father and was pursuing a B.Sc. Visual Communication course at a private college in Kumarapalayam. On Wednesday, he demanded a vehicle from his mother, N. Lakeshwari, 39. He told her that if his father had been alive, he could have gotten the bike. She explained that she had to repay debts and expressed her inability to purchase the vehicle. He then demanded parotta, and his mother told him she would get it for him in the evening.

Giri reportedly entered his room around 4.45 p.m. and locked it from the inside. After fetching water, she knocked on the door at 7 p.m., but he did not respond. She and her sister then broke open the door and found him unconscious. They rushed him to Government Hospital in Anthiyur, where doctors declared him dead.

On Thursday, Ms. Lakeshwari lodged a complaint with Ammapettai police who registered a case under Section 194 (police to enquire and report on suicide) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. A postmortem was done and the body was handed over to relatives.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s Health Helpline 104 and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050.

