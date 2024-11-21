 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth ends life in Erode after mother refuses to buy him motorcycle

Published - November 21, 2024 08:32 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Upset over his mother’s refusal to buy him a two-wheeler, a second year college student ended his life at Nerinjipettai in Ammapettai here on Wednesday.

The victim, N. Giri, 20, had lost his father and was pursuing a B.Sc. Visual Communication course at a private college in Kumarapalayam. On Wednesday, he demanded a vehicle from his mother, N. Lakeshwari, 39. He told her that if his father had been alive, he could have gotten the bike. She explained that she had to repay debts and expressed her inability to purchase the vehicle. He then demanded parotta, and his mother told him she would get it for him in the evening.

Giri reportedly entered his room around 4.45 p.m. and locked it from the inside. After fetching water, she knocked on the door at 7 p.m., but he did not respond. She and her sister then broke open the door and found him unconscious. They rushed him to Government Hospital in Anthiyur, where doctors declared him dead.

On Thursday, Ms. Lakeshwari lodged a complaint with Ammapettai police who registered a case under Section 194 (police to enquire and report on suicide) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. A postmortem was done and the body was handed over to relatives.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s Health Helpline 104 and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050.

Published - November 21, 2024 08:32 pm IST

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.