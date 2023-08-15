Youth ends life following alleged death by suicide of his wife

August 15, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST

A 27-year-old man from a village near Annur in Coimbatore district ended his life following his wife’s alleged death by suicide on August 13. The police said that S. Kanagaraj, who hailed from Alanguttai near Annur, was found dead in a deserted place near his paternal residence on Saturday morning.

A woman, who went to the place to ease herself on Saturday morning, found Kanagaraj dead and alerted villagers. The Annur police launched an investigation and found out that Kanagaraj’s wife Sangeetha (26) was found dead in her residence at Naickenpalayam on August 13 evening.

The police said that Kanagaraj, a daily wage labourer, married Sangeetha six months ago. As he did not have parents, Kanagaraj had been staying in wife’s residence at Naickenpalayam. As per preliminary investigation, Kanagaraj left his wife’s residence on August 13 morning and came to his mother’s sister’s house at Alanguttai. As Sangeetha did not answer calls when Kanagaraj tried to reach her over mobile in the evening, he asked a neighbour to check on her. The neighbour found Sangeetha dead in her residence.

According to the Annur police, Kanagaraj was called to the Periyanaickenpalayam police station in connection with Sangeetha’s death. However, Kanagaraj allegedly took his own life, reportedly on August 13 night. The Annur and Periyanaickenpalayam police have registered separate cases and launched investigations into the two deaths.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

